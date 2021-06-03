Allstate stock dips after Citi downgrades as transformation will take time
Jun. 03, 2021 8:59 AM ETThe Allstate Corporation (ALL)ALLBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Allstate (NYSE:ALL) stock falls 1.6% in premarket trading after Citi analyst Suneet Kamath downgrades the stock to Neutral from Buy due to lack of near-term catalysts, diminishing net auto frequency benefit, and higher claims costs ahead due to inflation.
- Closes Allstate over Progressive pair trade.
- "While we attribute the re-rating as partly due to the announced exit of its life/annuity unit, we see fewer catalysts/structural drivers of a positive re-rating ahead, as we expect the benefits of ALL's Transformative Growth strategy will likely take time to play out," Kamath writes in a note to clients.
- Expects that personal line insurers could face a "double whammy" of rising claims cost due to an active catastrophe year combined with rising inflation pressuring personal lines claim costs for auto and home policies.
- Kamath's Neutral rating aligns with the Quant rating and breaks with from the average Wall Street rating of Bullish.