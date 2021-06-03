Allstate stock dips after Citi downgrades as transformation will take time

Jun. 03, 2021 8:59 AM ETThe Allstate Corporation (ALL)ALLBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Allstate (NYSE:ALL) stock falls 1.6% in premarket trading after Citi analyst Suneet Kamath downgrades the stock to Neutral from Buy due to lack of near-term catalysts, diminishing net auto frequency benefit, and higher claims costs ahead due to inflation.
  • Closes Allstate over Progressive pair trade.
  • "While we attribute the re-rating as partly due to the announced exit of its life/annuity unit, we see fewer catalysts/structural drivers of a positive re-rating ahead, as we expect the benefits of ALL's Transformative Growth strategy will likely take time to play out," Kamath writes in a note to clients.
  • Expects that personal line insurers could face a "double whammy" of rising claims cost due to an active catastrophe year combined with rising inflation pressuring personal lines claim costs for auto and home policies.
  • Kamath's Neutral rating aligns with the Quant rating and breaks with from the average Wall Street rating of Bullish.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.