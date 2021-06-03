Edwards Lifesciences downgraded to hold, Vertex cut to sell, and more in today's analyst action
Jun. 03, 2021 9:50 AM ETEdwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW), VRTX, EXAS, GH, CDNA, NEO, MYGNBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor19 Comments
Edwards cut to hold at CFRA as shares close to price target
- CFRA has cut its rating on shares of Edward Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) to hold from buy as the firm believes the company is now fairly valued.
- Although Edwards will continue to have strong future quarters due to a pickup in procedures, this is already reflected in the share price, according to analyst Kevin Huang.
- Huang also says he doesn't see any major catalysts for transcatheter mitral and tricuspid valve procedures in the near future.
Vertex downgraded, price target slashed at Goldman Sachs
- Goldman Sachs analyst Christopher Merwin has downgraded shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VRTX) from neutral to sell.
- He has a price target of $180, which implies downside of ~8.5% from yesterday's close.
- Merwin sees growing competition in its core segments, which will lead to growth at a slower pace than its peers.
Goldman sees bullishness in diagnostic sector
- The approval and reimbursement of an increasing number of diagnostic tests to support drug treatments has prompted Goldman Sachs to initiate a host of diagnostic companies as buys.
- They are Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH), CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA), and NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO).
- "These companies have built durable platforms upon which they can quickly innovate and diversify their revenue streams across multiple products," writes Matthew Sykes.
But Myriad Genetics is an exception
- However, Sykes views Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) as a sell.
- The company has partnerships with companies to determine if their treatments will work with patients based on analysis of homologous recombination repair deficiency ("HRD") and the growing clinical use of PARP inhibitor drugs for patients with the HRD phenotype, the analyst says.
- But he cautions that these partnerships "will have time-limited exclusivity in certain markets."