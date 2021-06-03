Plug Power, Renault launch JV to make hydrogen-powered vans this year
Jun. 03, 2021
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) and Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY) say they have started their Hyvia joint venture to develop hydrogen-powered light commercial vehicles.
- The companies envision Hyvia as the "first-to-market with turnkey hydrogen mobility solutions: light commercial vehicles with fuel cells, hydrogen charging stations, supply of carbon-free hydrogen, maintenance and management of fleets."
- The JV plans to begin building three types of fuel-cell vans at existing Renault plants in France by the end of this year.
- The three models will be based on the Renault Master platform of vans and use the same electric motors that now power the all-electric version of the Master.
- "The objective, obviously, is speed - that's our first concern," Hyvia's CEO David Holderbach tells Bloomberg.
