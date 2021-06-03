Plug Power, Renault launch JV to make hydrogen-powered vans this year

Jun. 03, 2021 9:18 AM ETPlug Power Inc. (PLUG), RNLSYPLUG, RNLSY, RNSDFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor23 Comments
  • Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) and Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY) say they have started their Hyvia joint venture to develop hydrogen-powered light commercial vehicles.
  • The companies envision Hyvia as the "first-to-market with turnkey hydrogen mobility solutions: light commercial vehicles with fuel cells, hydrogen charging stations, supply of carbon-free hydrogen, maintenance and management of fleets."
  • The JV plans to begin building three types of fuel-cell vans at existing Renault plants in France by the end of this year.
  • The three models will be based on the Renault Master platform of vans and use the same electric motors that now power the all-electric version of the Master.
  • "The objective, obviously, is speed - that's our first concern," Hyvia's CEO David Holderbach tells Bloomberg.
  • Plug Power "has ambitious profitability targets and is making the right moves to achieve them," The Value Trend writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.