Gold is on pace for worst daily performance since late February
Jun. 03, 2021 9:31 AM ETVanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), GLDGDX, GLD, DUST, SGOL, PHYS, GGN, NUGTBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor73 Comments
- As Thursday's trading session kicks into gear, the investment community sees the price of gold slide to the downside.
- Gold which at the start of the month, June 1st, touched a five-month high of $1,907.71/oz, has since come down. From gold's recent high on June 1st, the precious metal is -2.05% and currently is -1.62% on the day.
- Gold which is already down -1.62% today, is on pace for its worst daily performance since February 26th, where it closed on the day -2.07%.
- Gold has slipped back below the $1,900/oz mark and is trading at $1,876/oz.
- As gold slides, the U.S. dollar index has risen, the dollar index, which dipped below the $90 handle to $89.63 back on June 1st, has now jumped +0.69% to $90.28.
- While gold is experiencing a selloff on the day, gold and silver were still among the top-performing exchange traded funds for the entire month of May.