Gold is on pace for worst daily performance since late February

  • As Thursday's trading session kicks into gear, the investment community sees the price of gold slide to the downside.
  • Gold which at the start of the month, June 1st, touched a five-month high of $1,907.71/oz, has since come down. From gold's recent high on June 1st, the precious metal is -2.05% and currently is -1.62% on the day.
  • Gold which is already down -1.62% today, is on pace for its worst daily performance since February 26th, where it closed on the day -2.07%.
  • Gold has slipped back below the $1,900/oz mark and is trading at $1,876/oz.
  • As gold slides, the U.S. dollar index has risen, the dollar index, which dipped below the $90 handle to $89.63 back on June 1st, has now jumped +0.69% to $90.28.
  • For market participants that are interested in learning more about gold, see the following funds and exchange traded funds: (NYSEARCA:GLD), (NYSEARCA:GDX), (NYSEARCA:NUGT), (NYSE:GGN), (NYSEARCA:PHYS), (NYSEARCA:SGOL), and (NYSEARCA:DUST).
  • While gold is experiencing a selloff on the day, gold and silver were still among the top-performing exchange traded funds for the entire month of May.
