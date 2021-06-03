Absolute Software appoints Matt Schoenfeld as CRO
- Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) appointed Matt Schoenfeld as chief revenue officer, or CRO.
- Schoenfeld will join Absolute's executive management team in mid-June and will report to Christy Wyatt, president and CEO, he will oversee all revenue-generating activities, including the global sales organization, sales operations, channel partnerships and development, and customer experience.
- Schoenfeld most recently served as an executive in residence at Greylock Partners, a venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley.
- Sean Maxwell, Absolute Software's current chief commercial officer, will continue to lead Absolute's sales organization through the company's June 30 fiscal year-end and will be leaving Absolute in the coming months following a transition period.