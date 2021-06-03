Absolute Software appoints Matt Schoenfeld as CRO

Jun. 03, 2021 9:31 AM ETAbsolute Software Corporation (ABST)ABSTBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) appointed Matt Schoenfeld as chief revenue officer, or CRO.
  • Schoenfeld will join Absolute's executive management team in mid-June and will report to Christy Wyatt, president and CEO, he will oversee all revenue-generating activities, including the global sales organization, sales operations, channel partnerships and development, and customer experience.
  • Schoenfeld most recently served as an executive in residence at Greylock Partners, a venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley.
  • Sean Maxwell, Absolute Software's current chief commercial officer, will continue to lead Absolute's sales organization through the company's June 30 fiscal year-end and will be leaving Absolute in the coming months following a transition period.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.