Recon inks share purchase agreement with Starry Blockchain Energy
Jun. 03, 2021 9:32 AM ETRecon Technology, Ltd. (RCON)RCONBy: SA News Team
- Incorporated in Singapore, Starry seeks to leverage blockchain technology to drive sustainable energy solutions.
- As per the terms, Recon (NASDAQ:RCON) will issue unregistered, restricted Class A shares to Starry's founding shareholders in exchange for 30% of the shares of Starry.
- Mr. Shenping Yin, CEO of Recon: "...Recon believes that our investment in Starry will help Recon quickly enter China's sustainable energy market. We also plan to cooperate with Starry through our subsidiary Future Gas Station (Beijing) Technology Company Limited to provide technical and resource support for upgrading China's numerous traditional gas stations and oil fields into integrated energy network through Starry's blockchain technology, which can be used for distributed energy storage and trading segment in coming years to help our clients achieve their targets in carbon neutralization."
- (RCON +1.8%)
