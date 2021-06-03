General Motors gains on expecting 1H results better than the prior guidance
Jun. 03, 2021
- To meet strong consumer demand, General Motors (GM +2.2%) to increase deliveries of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac (OTC:CADIF) vehicles to dealers and customers in the United States and Canada.
- The company will return full-size pickup production to Oshawa Assembly in Canada during Q4 which will have an impact in 2022.
- In an ongoing efforts to prioritize semiconductor usage and pull-ahead of some projected semiconductor deliveries into Q2, the company is very optimistic about the fiscal year and now expects its first-half financial results to be significantly better than the guidance provided and .
- Global semiconductor shortage to impact production at certain manufacturing facilities in North America, Asia and South America through June and July.
- GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra and Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson to participate in a Virtual Fireside Chat with Credit Suisse today, beginning at 1 p.m. EDT.