General Motors gains on expecting 1H results better than the prior guidance

Jun. 03, 2021 9:34 AM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)CADIF, GMBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • To meet strong consumer demand, General Motors (GM +2.2%) to increase deliveries of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac (OTC:CADIF) vehicles to dealers and customers in the United States and Canada.
  • The company will return full-size pickup production to Oshawa Assembly in Canada during Q4 which will have an impact in 2022.
  • In an ongoing efforts to prioritize semiconductor usage and pull-ahead of some projected semiconductor deliveries into Q2, the company is very optimistic about the fiscal year and now expects its first-half financial results to be significantly better than the guidance provided and .
  • Global semiconductor shortage to impact production at certain manufacturing facilities in North America, Asia and South America through June and July.
  • GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra and Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson to participate in a Virtual Fireside Chat with Credit Suisse today, beginning at 1 p.m. EDT.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.