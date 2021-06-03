Liquid Media Group partners with dotstudioPRO

  • Liquid Media Group (YVR -4.0%) partners with distribution company dotstudioPRO.
  • dotstudioPRO is a technology, consulting and video distribution company that aligns with the company for easy monetization solutions and delivery of their work to the largest audience.
  • “I am thrilled about this new partnership with dotstudioPRO. They are adding another powerful level of distribution for our content that brings our reach to nearly a billion households worldwide. It’s this distribution network, made up of all our partners, that gives Liquid Media Group’s library the full spectrum and highest level of delivery,” says CEO Ronald Thomson.
