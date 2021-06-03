Twitter launching 'Blue' subscription service at $2.99/month

Jun. 03, 2021 9:57 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor30 Comments
  • Twitter (TWTR +0.3%) is unveiling a long-awaited subscription service: "Twitter Blue."
  • The service launches now in Canada and Australia, and will come to the U.S. later this year at $2.99/month. The Canadian version launches at C$3.49/month, and Australia's at A$4.49/month.
  • That will come with tools to undo and organize posts, the company says. "Now you can review and revise your Tweet before it’s visible to your followers on Twitter!"
  • Subscribers can also organize bookmarked tweets into folders, and turn long threads into easy-to-read longform text, it says.
  • Yesterday, the company said it was moving forward on a pilot project called Birdwatch to fact-check tweets via crowd-sourced action.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.