Twitter launching 'Blue' subscription service at $2.99/month
Jun. 03, 2021 9:57 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor30 Comments
- Twitter (TWTR +0.3%) is unveiling a long-awaited subscription service: "Twitter Blue."
- The service launches now in Canada and Australia, and will come to the U.S. later this year at $2.99/month. The Canadian version launches at C$3.49/month, and Australia's at A$4.49/month.
- That will come with tools to undo and organize posts, the company says. "Now you can review and revise your Tweet before it’s visible to your followers on Twitter!"
- Subscribers can also organize bookmarked tweets into folders, and turn long threads into easy-to-read longform text, it says.
- Yesterday, the company said it was moving forward on a pilot project called Birdwatch to fact-check tweets via crowd-sourced action.