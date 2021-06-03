Redfin upgraded to Overweight at Stephens on potential for digital value chain

Jun. 03, 2021 10:00 AM ETRedfin Corporation (RDFN)RDFNBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Stephens analyst John Campbell upgrades Redfin (RDFN -0.3%) to Overweight from Equalweight as it business model uses a fully digital end-to-end value chain.
  • Campbell likes RDFN's "future-state" brokerage model and says its digital value chain ranges from "a fast-growing top of funnel/website leading to favorable CAC outcomes and ending with an emerging mortgage/title solution."
  • Price target at $71.
  • The Overweight rating contrasts with the Neutral Quant rating and the Neutral average Wall Street rating (2 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 11 Neutral, 1 Bearish).
  • Over the past year, more conventional real estate brokerage Realogy's total return outpaced both Redfin's and Zillow's as seen in chart below.
  • From SA contributors, Wealth Insights sees recent bear market providing attractive opportunities to add to or initiate a position in Redfin, while Gary J. Gordon see potential for further downside.
