May U.S. PMI Composite revised higher, beating consensus

Jun. 03, 2021 10:08 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • May U.S. PMI Composite (Final): 68.7 vs. 68.1 consensus and 68.1 prior.
  • Signals steepest upturn in business activity since data collection began in October 2009.
  • The overall upturn was supported by a sharper expansion in new business. Rates of growth were the fastest on record in both the manufacturing and service sectors, IHS Markit said.
  • Services PMI: 70.4 vs. 70.1 consensus and 70.1 prior.
  • Inflationary pressures increased in May. As a result, firms tried to pass on the higher costs to clients, with the pace of charge inflation rising to a new series high.
  • Rate of job creation softened from April as firms were challenged in finding suitable job candidates.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.