May U.S. PMI Composite revised higher, beating consensus
Jun. 03, 2021 10:08 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- May U.S. PMI Composite (Final): 68.7 vs. 68.1 consensus and 68.1 prior.
- Signals steepest upturn in business activity since data collection began in October 2009.
- The overall upturn was supported by a sharper expansion in new business. Rates of growth were the fastest on record in both the manufacturing and service sectors, IHS Markit said.
- Services PMI: 70.4 vs. 70.1 consensus and 70.1 prior.
- Inflationary pressures increased in May. As a result, firms tried to pass on the higher costs to clients, with the pace of charge inflation rising to a new series high.
- Rate of job creation softened from April as firms were challenged in finding suitable job candidates.