SpartanNash -6% despite reaffirmed 2021 outlook
Jun. 03, 2021 SpartanNash (SPTN)
- SpartanNash (SPTN -5.7%) reports Q1 net sales decline by 7% Y/Y to $2.66B, due to the prior year’s increased consumer demand related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Retail comparable store sales declined 7% whereas, comparable store sales increased by 9.3% on a 2-year basis.
- Net sales by segment: Food Distribution $1.33B (-2.6% Y/Y); Retail $739.4M (-5.5% Y/Y); and Military Distribution $584.3M (-17.1% Y/Y).
- Q1 Gross margin improved by 91 bps to 15.7%; and operating margin also expanded by 365 bps to 11.4% but Adj. EBITDA margin declined by 153 bps to 24.4%.
- Net long-term debt increased $37.2M, resulting in an increase in the Company’s ratio of net long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA from 2.0x to 2.2x.
- The Co. declared capex and IT capital of $24.1M with $7.2M in cash dividends, equal to $0.20/common share and did not repurchase common stock in the current year quarter.
- Reaffirmed 2021 Outlook: Total net sales of $8.8B-9.0B vs. consensus of $8.89B; EPS expected to range from $1.48-$1.67; with adj. EPS ranging from $1.65-$1.80 vs. consensus of $1.79; and adj. EBITDA ranging from $195-$210M and increases Retail comparable sales expectations for 2021.
- "Our recent and planned investments in our supply chain processes and leadership team will drive future efficiency, support our growth and enhance our People First culture.” said President and CEO Tony Sarsam.
