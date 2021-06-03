Tradeweb reports $19.6T in trading volume for May
Jun. 03, 2021 10:57 AM ETTradeweb Markets Inc. (TW), VIXVIX, TWBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Electronic marketplace operator Tradeweb announces trading volume of $19.6T in May with average daily volume increasing 23.9% year-over-year to $980.4B in the same month.
- "While volatility in many markets was lower compared to May 2020, each of our asset classes showed signs of greater adoption" of electronic trading and digital workflows, Tradeweb CEO Lee Olesky said.
- Tradeweb's share of fully electronic High Grade TRACE was 11.2% in May, the second highest month for the company.
- It also facilitated a record $369.3B in repurchase agreements. That's in line with Fed data showing high overnight reverse repo usage not seen since December 2016.
- Bond market volatility, referred to as the MOVE index is more elevated than equity volatility (VIX) but it's offset by supportive sovereign bond issuance and as a result.
- Tradeweb's rates average daily volume for U.S. and European bonds rose 14.4% and 20% year-over-year in May, respectively.
- As a result of increased institutional SEF market share, swap & swaption average daily volume increased 16.7% year-over-year.
- Credit derivatives ADV also increased 24.2% year-over-year in May.
- U.S. and European equities ADV surged 51.5% and 41% year-over-year, respectively, in May thanks to institutional client growth.