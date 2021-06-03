Albemarle pledges 35% cut to carbon intensity of catalyst line by 2030
Jun. 03, 2021 8:31 AM ETAlbemarle Corporation (ALB)ALBBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) commits to reducing the carbon intensity of its catalysts and bromine businesses jointly by 35% by 2030, and says it will grow its lithium business in a carbon intensity neutral manner through 2030.
- Albemarle also commits to reduce the intensity of freshwater usage by 25% by 2030 in areas of high and extremely high-water risk, as defined by the World Resources Institute.
- The company says it supports the goals of the Paris Agreement and aspires to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
- J.P. Morgan recently upgraded shares to Neutral from Underweight, saying Albemarle's full-year outlook "seems conservative."