Albemarle pledges 35% cut to carbon intensity of catalyst line by 2030

Jun. 03, 2021 8:31 AM ETAlbemarle Corporation (ALB)ALBBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) commits to reducing the carbon intensity of its catalysts and bromine businesses jointly by 35% by 2030, and says it will grow its lithium business in a carbon intensity neutral manner through 2030.
  • Albemarle also commits to reduce the intensity of freshwater usage by 25% by 2030 in areas of high and extremely high-water risk, as defined by the World Resources Institute.
  • The company says it supports the goals of the Paris Agreement and aspires to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
  • J.P. Morgan recently upgraded shares to Neutral from Underweight, saying Albemarle's full-year outlook "seems conservative."
