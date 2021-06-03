Mortgage rates inch higher, still below 3%
- "Home prices continue to accelerate while inventory remains low and new home construction cannot happen fast enough," Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist Sam Khater commented.
- 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.99% for the week ending June 3, higher from 2.95% recorded in prior week and down from 3.18% averaged in same period a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Survey.
- 15-year FRM averages 2.27% unchanged from prior week and 2.62% a year ago.
- 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable rate mortgage averaged 2.64%, up from 2.59% in prior week, and lower from 3.10% a year ago.
- Homebuilder stocks to watch: (NASDAQ:LGIH), (NYSE:KBH), (NYSE:MTH), (NYSE:TMHC), (NYSE:DHI), (NYSE:LEN), (NYSE:PHM), (NYSE:TOL)
- ETFs Watch: iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (NYSE:ETB), iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM), iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)
- Mortgage REITs: Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY), AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC), Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)