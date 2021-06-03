DGTL Holdings inks partnership with Shuttlerock for cost-effective video-based content production

Jun. 03, 2021 11:01 AM ETDGTL Holdings Inc. (DGTHF)DGTHFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • DGTL Holdings (OTCQB:DGTHF) has inked a new strategic partnership with Shuttlerock Ltd. to provide Hashoff, and its global brand customers, with new access to a cost-effective and time-efficient video-based content production and distribution platform, with no capital expense to the company.
  • Shuttlerock's client portfolio includes category leaders, such as Heineken, BMW, Diageo (DEO), Toyota (TM), McDonalds, L'Oréal, Capcom (CCOEF), Coors Light, etc. and is an official brand partner with Google, Tiktok, YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat and Hulu.
  • The partnership is an extension of a three-year revenue growth plan for Hashoff for cost-efficient video production in advance of launching Hashoff version 2.0 for Tiktok, Snapchat, YouTube and presents an opportunity for revenue sharing collaborations within the collective customer base.
