Anheuser-Busch InBev CEO transition expected by Evercore to be seamless
Jun. 03, 2021 11:08 AM ETAnheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Evercore ISI stays positive on Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD -1.6%) as the company transitions to new CEO Michel Doukeris after the tenure of Carlo Brito ends on July 1.
- Analyst Robert Ottenstein and team see a "fairly seamless handoff" to Doukeris and view the exec as a strong and logical successor to Brito. Anheuser-Busch's evolution towards an "effectiveness-first business model" is expected to continue without A-B losing the discipline and organizational strengths developed under Brito.
- The firm keeps an Outperform rating on Anheuser-Busch InBev and assigns a price target of $90. The 52-week high for shares is $77.59.
- Wall Street ratings scorecard on BUD: 6 Buy-equivalent ratings, 5 Neutral-equivalent ratings and no Sell-equivalent ratings.