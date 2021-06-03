Anheuser-Busch InBev CEO transition expected by Evercore to be seamless

Jun. 03, 2021

  • Evercore ISI stays positive on Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD -1.6%) as the company transitions to new CEO Michel Doukeris after the tenure of Carlo Brito ends on July 1.
  • Analyst Robert Ottenstein and team see a "fairly seamless handoff" to Doukeris and view the exec as a strong and logical successor to Brito. Anheuser-Busch's evolution towards an "effectiveness-first business model" is expected to continue without A-B losing the discipline and organizational strengths developed under Brito.
  • The firm keeps an Outperform rating on Anheuser-Busch InBev and assigns a price target of $90. The 52-week high for shares is $77.59.
  • Wall Street ratings scorecard on BUD: 6 Buy-equivalent ratings, 5 Neutral-equivalent ratings and no Sell-equivalent ratings.
