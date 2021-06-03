BRP -5% despite earnings smasher off powersports sales, guidance boost
Jun. 03, 2021 11:17 AM ETBRP Inc. (DOOO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- BRP (DOOO -5.0%) slides despite reporting the beat on both lines in its first-quarter earnings results.
- Revenue of $1.81B (+47.2% Y/Y) beats consensus by $450M.
- By products: Year-round revenue, $922.5M (+44.1% Y/Y); Seasonal products revenue, $463.4M (43.6% Y/Y); Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines, $300.8M (+91% Y/Y); and Marine revenue, $127.4M (+13.6% Y/Y).
- BRP's North American retail sales for powersport vehicles increased by 39% Y/Y, mainly driven by PWC, 3WV and ATV.
- Gross profit increased to $542M (+130.5% Y/Y) with the gross profit margin of 30% vs. 19.1% a year ago.
- Normalised EBITDA of $379M (+208.1% Y/Y).
- Non-GAAP EPS of $2.53 beats by $1.43; GAAP EPS of $2.79 beats by $1.73.
- The company generated net cash flows from operating activities totalling $164.9M
- "Following our solid first quarter performance, positive outlook for the business and factoring in current supply chain constraints, we increased our overall guidance for Fiscal 22 with Normalized EPS now expected to grow between 44% to 58% over last year," says President and CEO José Boisjoli.
- Updated Fiscal 2022 Guidance: Revenue expected to grow 28% to 33% Y/Y, vs. prior guidance of up 25% to 30%, vs. consensus of ~32% Y/Y revenue growth. Normalised EBITDA to be +27% to +35%; Net income to range between ~$695M - $760M; Normalised EPS to be in the range of $7.75 to $8.50 (+44% to 58%), compared to the consensus of $6.31.
- "Our Powersports retail sales in North America are expected to decline in Q2 and Q3, mainly due to low network inventory, the impact of supply chain constraints and the fact that we compare to strong quarters last year. Growth is expected to return in Q4, as we benefit from improved unit deliveries and additional production capacity," press release.
