Biden reportedly offers corporate tax rate floor of 15% - Washington Post

Jun. 03, 2021 11:19 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor27 Comments
  • In a private meeting on Wednesday, President Biden indicated he's willing to rework the tax proposal in his infrastructure plan that now seeks $1T in new spending under his American Jobs Plan apparently without boosting the top corporate tax rate, the Washington Post reports, citing a person familiar with the talks.
  • His earlier proposal sought to increase the corporate tax rate to 28% from the current 21% level, a move that would undo the tax cuts implemented by Republicans in 2017.
  • At the Wednesday meeting, Biden suggested a new, minimum corporate tax rate of 15%, seeking to target a number of U.S. companies that are profitable but pay little to no federal taxes annually, according to the person.
  • The revised $1T in spending is down from the $2.2T Biden originally sought for the American Jobs plan. In May, he proposed lowering the cost of the plan to $1.7T in hopes of getting some support from the GOP.

  • Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here toclick here to join the separate political discussion.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.