Biden reportedly offers corporate tax rate floor of 15% - Washington Post
Jun. 03, 2021 11:19 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor27 Comments
- In a private meeting on Wednesday, President Biden indicated he's willing to rework the tax proposal in his infrastructure plan that now seeks $1T in new spending under his American Jobs Plan apparently without boosting the top corporate tax rate, the Washington Post reports, citing a person familiar with the talks.
- His earlier proposal sought to increase the corporate tax rate to 28% from the current 21% level, a move that would undo the tax cuts implemented by Republicans in 2017.
- At the Wednesday meeting, Biden suggested a new, minimum corporate tax rate of 15%, seeking to target a number of U.S. companies that are profitable but pay little to no federal taxes annually, according to the person.
- The revised $1T in spending is down from the $2.2T Biden originally sought for the American Jobs plan. In May, he proposed lowering the cost of the plan to $1.7T in hopes of getting some support from the GOP.
