Jiuzi Holdings rallies amid broad interest in electric vehicle stocks

Jun. 03, 2021 11:24 AM ETJiuzi Holdings, Inc. (JZXN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shoots up 18.05% in morning trading to $18.09.
  • Jiuzi Holdings is a new energy vehicle seller in third and fourth tier cities in China. Jiuzi operates 31 franchise stores and one company-owned store in the nation. The company sources cars through NEV manufacturers like BYD, Geely and Chery.
  • JZXN started trading on the Nasdaq on May 5 after pricing its offering at $5 per share.
  • Today's gain in Jiuzi coincides with the electric vehicle sector being jolted by Reddit-fueled interest in highly-shorted stocks.
