Dow Jones rises, Nasdaq, S&P cut losses as Biden offers tax concession

Jun. 03, 2021 11:31 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)XLK, XLC, XLF, DJI, COMP.INDBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor10 Comments

Colored ticker board on black
Photo by AUDINDesign/iStock via Getty Images

  • The Dow Jones (DJI) +0.2% has wiped out early losses of more than 250, helped into the green by a White House change to its proposed tax plan.
  • The S&P (SP500) -0.2% and Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -0.8% are off their lows, although the megacaps are still weighing.
  • President Joe Biden would back off his plan to raise the corporate tax rate in exchange for minimum corporate tax of 15%, the Washington Post reports.
  • A strong May ISM services PMI also helped, although a prices paid component above 80 won't ease any inflation worries.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield is up 3 basis points to 1.62%.
  • All the megacaps are still lower, with Facebook now the laggard.
  • Meme stocks are also still down, with AMC off 30%.
  • Six of the 11 S&P sectors are now higher, after all them started in the red.
  • Cyclicals and defensives are gaining, with Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) at the top.
  • Communication Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) and Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) are at the bottom.
  • Freeport-McMoRan is the biggest S&P decliner as copper falls nearly 4%.
  • Ford is the top gainer. It's unveiling a new small pickup next week, while its F-150 Lightning is getting high marks.

