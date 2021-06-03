Dow Jones rises, Nasdaq, S&P cut losses as Biden offers tax concession
Jun. 03, 2021 11:31 AM ET By: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- The Dow Jones (DJI) +0.2% has wiped out early losses of more than 250, helped into the green by a White House change to its proposed tax plan.
- The S&P (SP500) -0.2% and Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -0.8% are off their lows, although the megacaps are still weighing.
- President Joe Biden would back off his plan to raise the corporate tax rate in exchange for minimum corporate tax of 15%, the Washington Post reports.
- A strong May ISM services PMI also helped, although a prices paid component above 80 won't ease any inflation worries.
- The 10-year Treasury yield is up 3 basis points to 1.62%.
- All the megacaps are still lower, with Facebook now the laggard.
- Meme stocks are also still down, with AMC off 30%.
- Six of the 11 S&P sectors are now higher, after all them started in the red.
- Cyclicals and defensives are gaining, with Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) at the top.
- Communication Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) and Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) are at the bottom.
- Freeport-McMoRan is the biggest S&P decliner as copper falls nearly 4%.
- Ford is the top gainer. It's unveiling a new small pickup next week, while its F-150 Lightning is getting high marks.