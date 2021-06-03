Replimune shares down 14% following phase 2 skin cancer drug data
Jun. 03, 2021 12:00 PM ETReplimune Group, Inc. (REPL)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Although initially up before the opening bell, shares of Replimune (NASDAQ:REPL) are now down 14% following the release of interim phase 2 data on RP1 (vusolimogene oderparepvec) + Opdivo (nivolumab) in patients with skin cancer.
- In the study, seven out of nine responses were complete responses ("CR") with a current CR rate of 46% and overall response rate of 60%.
- Patients included have advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and who have not responded to anti-PD1 therapy.
- In addition, Replimune plans on beginning a new phase 2 trial examining RP1 i tumors that spread to the liver.