Pfizer reaffirmed neutral at BofA due to LOE concerns
Jun. 03, 2021 1:02 PM ET By: Dulan Lokuwithana
- Citing impending loss of exclusivity (LOE) for more than a third of the 2020 lead products, the analysts led by Geoff Meacham at Bank of America remain neutral on Pfizer (PFE +0.3%) despite the company’s outsized role in COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
- The price target of $40.00 per share indicates an upside of only ~3.5% to the last closing price.
- The “best-case scenario for the ongoing C-19 vaccine rollout,” should continue into the second half of this year, the analysts argue.
- Yet they see the underperformance of the stock relative to the border marker as a sign of uncertainty over the durability of the COVID-19 vaccine business.
- The need for more visibility into long-term growth is cited as the reason for the neutral view given the loss of exclusivity expected for over 35% of Pfizer’s 2020 lead products between late 2025 and early 2029.
- However, Pfizer appears to be banking on booster shots to sustain its revenue stream linked to the COVID-19 vaccine with the CEO predicting the need for additional shots within 12 months of the full vaccination.