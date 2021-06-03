Pfizer reaffirmed neutral at BofA due to LOE concerns

Jun. 03, 2021 1:02 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)PFEBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor16 Comments

Pfizer Makes $1.95 Billion Deal With U.S. For Future COVID-19 Vaccine
Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images News via Getty Images

  • Citing impending loss of exclusivity (LOE) for more than a third of the 2020 lead products, the analysts led by Geoff Meacham at Bank of America remain neutral on Pfizer (PFE +0.3%) despite the company’s outsized role in COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
  • The price target of $40.00 per share indicates an upside of only ~3.5% to the last closing price.
  • The “best-case scenario for the ongoing C-19 vaccine rollout,” should continue into the second half of this year, the analysts argue.
  • Yet they see the underperformance of the stock relative to the border marker as a sign of uncertainty over the durability of the COVID-19 vaccine business.
  • The need for more visibility into long-term growth is cited as the reason for the neutral view given the loss of exclusivity expected for over 35% of Pfizer’s 2020 lead products between late 2025 and early 2029.
  • However, Pfizer appears to be banking on booster shots to sustain its revenue stream linked to the COVID-19 vaccine with the CEO predicting the need for additional shots within 12 months of the full vaccination.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.