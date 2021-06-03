Williams, Microsoft sign MoU to forward clean energy transition
Jun. 03, 2021 12:58 PM ETThe Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)WMBBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Williams (WMB +1.2%) says it signed a memorandum of understanding to work with Microsoft to find ways to transform its energy infrastructure networks through digital technology while advancing its net zero emissions goals.
- The companies will explore lower carbon opportunities with a focus on development of a hydrogen economy, renewable natural gas products, carbon capture utilization and storage, and energy storage solutions.
- Williams says it will use Microsoft Azure services and solutions to improve emissions monitoring and reporting.
- Williams says the MoU will support its "near-term climate commitment of 56% absolute reduction in company-wide greenhouse gas emissions by 2030... while looking forward and anticipating future innovations on the path to net zero by 2050."
- Williams is focused on steady earnings growth and a continued focus on its dividend, which yields ~6%, The Value Portfolio writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.