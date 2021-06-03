IMAX CEO: IMAX will benefit from added AMC spending
Jun. 03, 2021 2:05 PM ETIMAX Corporation (IMAX), AMCIMAX, AMCBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor9 Comments
- IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond told CNBC on Thursday that his company's big-screen technology business should benefit from the recent spike in AMC's stock price.
- Gelfond told the network that he expects an injection of capital into AMC (NYSE:AMC) to prompt the theater chain to make big additional investments into IMAX's big-screen systems.
- The CEO said IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) already has a backlog of 100 AMC theaters set to add big-screen technology in the near future.
- The IMAX CEO noted that AMC serves as one of his company's biggest partners. He said that position means his business would benefit from any expansion plans AMC puts into place.
- "Now that they're flush with cash, part of reopening those theaters is renovating them," Gelfond said, referencing AMC's recent filing to sell up to 11.55 million shares of common stock. "So that's all really good for IMAX."
- Market speculation has percolated recently that AMC could use its new-found cash to purchase other theater chains or companies like IMAX. But Gelfond told CNBC bluntly, "IMAX isn't for sale."
- He did add that Adam Aron, CEO of AMC, was a good friend and that two industry leaders "talk all the time."
- Gelfond stressed, however, that other AMC acquisitions could still benefit IMAX. If the theater operator purchases smaller chains and theater complexes, AMC could look to add IMAX facilities in those newly acquired locations.
- "Whatever's going on in the world, and whether it's rational or not, I know that one beneficiary of it has been IMAX and our shareholders," Gelfond said.
- Looking at industry conditions in general, the IMAX CEO said that he expected a post-COVID return to normal in the third and fourth quarters.
- Gelfond highlighted recent box office totals from places like China and South Korea, which reopened more quickly than the U.S. following the pandemic. The numbers in these areas are consistent with figures seen before the pandemic forced movie theaters to close, he said.
- Specifically, Gelfond pointed out that the most recent Chinese New Year had box office totals that were 30% above the previous record.
- "When do things get back to normal in North America? I think it will be more like the third and fourth quarter," Gelfond predicted.
- He based this projection on the strong slate of films set for release at that point, including the new James Bond film and multiple Marvel movies.
- Recently, AMC saw a massive surge in its share price after it became a so-called "meme stock."
- From a close of just over $12 on May 21, AMC surged to over $62 on Wednesday. In response, AMC sold some 11.55 million additional shares, raising capital based on its recently bolstered stock price.
- Commenting on the recent volatility in AMC's share price, the IMAX CEO admitted that it defies traditional methods of valuing public companies.
- “It's a new world, which I don't pretend to understand," Gelfond said of the market forces that sparked the sudden rise in AMC’s stock.
