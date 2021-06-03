MIND Technology trades in red on Q1 missing revenue, EPS estimates
Jun. 03, 2021 2:06 PM ETMIND Technology, Inc. (MIND)MINDBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- MIND Technology (MIND -7.3%) co-CEO Rob Capps stated that, "During Q1, we started to experience the impact of the disruptions to the global supply chain that have been widely reported. Additionally, we and our customers have experienced longer shipping times, particularly with ocean freight. As a result of these factors, our first quarter results were less than we had anticipated. We have taken steps to address these issues and expect significant improvement in following quarters."
- Revenues from Marine Technology Products sales stood at $4.2M compared to $6.4M in 4Q21 and $3.2M in 1Q21.
- Net loss stood at ~$3.7M compared to a net loss of $3.3M in 4Q21 and net loss of $6.4M in 1Q21.
- Adj. EBITDA stood at loss of ~$3M compared to a loss of $2.5M in 1Q21.
- Backlog of Marine Technology Products as of Apr. 30, 2021 was ~$11M compared to $14.2M at Jan. 31, 2021, $8.2M at Oct. 31, 2020 and $8.9M at Jan. 31, 2020
- In the upcoming five years, the company targets to generate annual revenues of $140M with an EBITDA margin of over 20%; it believes positive trend for order flow will continue beyond FY22.
- Previously: Mitcham EPS misses by $0.15, misses on revenue