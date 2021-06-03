U.S. Football League, an '80s relic, trying a rebirth on Fox Sports
Jun. 03, 2021 2:23 PM ETFox Corporation (FOXA)FOXA, FOXBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor9 Comments
- The United States Football League is rising from the dead for another attempt at establishing a pro football alternative to the National Football League, Fox (FOX -1%, FOXA -0.4%) confirms.
- The USFL first launched to great fanfare in spring of 1983, a try at getting fall football fans to watch professional competition in warmer months.
- The league developed a few stars, including Jim Kelly and high-profile college signings in Doug Flutie, Herschel Walker and Steve Young, but folded after three seasons.
- Now Fox Sports will act as official broadcast partner and holds a minority stake in the league. The USFL aims to be playing again next spring.
- The new version is targeting at least eight teams - the original USFL comprised 12 teams - and it retains rights to key original franchise names (such as the Philadelphia Stars, Michigan Panthers, Houston Gamblers and Oakland Invaders).