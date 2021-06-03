Guidewire Software stock up despite FQ3 revenue dip
- Guidewire Software (GWRE) saw a Y/Y decline in revenue for FQ3 but CEO Mike Rosenbaum said the total revenue and profitability came in above expectations.
- The company's revenue decreased to $163.9M compared to $168.2M in 3Q20.
- License revenue declined by 19% to $50.9M, while services revenue amounted to $48.2M, down 11% Y/Y.
- Rosenbaum said the company delivered eight cloud wins and was excited about momentum on the Guidewire Cloud Platform with the Cortina release, which would help cloud customers to grow efficiently.
- Annual recurring revenue (ARR) was $538M as of April 30, 2021, compared to $514M as of July 31, 2020.
- Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.16, compared with net income per share of $0.09 in the prior year period.
- GAAP net loss per share amounted to $0.44, compared to net loss per share of $0.37 in 3Q20.
- Outlook 4Q21:The company expects total revenue to be between $218M and $224M, v/s consensus of 222.7M; non-GAAP operating income is expected to be between $20M and $26M.
- Outlook FY21: Total revenue is estimated to between $732M and $738M, against consensus of 730.7M; non-GAAP operating income is expected in the range of $14M to $20M; ARR is estimated to between $562M and $569M.
- GWRE is +3.53% to $101.345
- Source: Press Release