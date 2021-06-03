New offerings make mark as Netflix's 'Mitchells' movie tops streaming lists

Jun. 03, 2021
  • In a world of streaming content where older library programs have recently reasserted some dominance, this week it was new offerings that made a difference in the ratings.
  • Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) movie The Mitchells vs. the Machines jumped substantially from last week to top the overall list in Nielsen's most recent weekly ratings (for May 3-May 9), streaming 853M minutes.
  • That was better than two venerable Netflix favorites, Grey's Anatomy (733M minutes) and NCIS (721M minutes), as well as a new Netflix original series, Jupiter's Legacy (696M minutes). (Meanwhile, Jupiter's Legacy has been quickly canceled by Netflix, which may be tied more to a reported $200M cost than any engagement figures; the company has ordered a spin-off series.)
  • Hulu's (DIS, CMCSA) The Handmaid's Tale, which hit No. 2 overall last week on the strength of a new season release, dropped to the fifth spot with 690M minutes streamed. And Netflix's new Selena: The Series slipped in at No. 7 with 639M minutes.
  • Led again by its regularly charting series (Grey's Anatomy, NCIS, Criminal Minds and Cocomelon), Netflix took all 10 spots on the acquired-series chart.
  • On original series, aside from the list being topped by Jupiter's Legacy, The Handmaid's Tale and Selena, Netflix's Shadow and Bone was fourth with 555M minutes; The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness fifth with 461M minutes; and The Circle sixth with 456M minutes. Disney placed a couple of shows on that chart: Star Wars: The Bad Batch at No. 7 with 251M minutes, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier at No. 9 with 204M minutes.
  • And the rise of The Mitchells vs. the Machines on the movies chart overshadowed Amazon Prime Video's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Without Remorse, which fell to No. 2 with 568M minutes streamed. Disney also placed Moana on that chart at No. 7 (186M minutes), while Hulu made a rare movie entry at No. 9 with The Clovehitch Killer (132M minutes).
  • (Nielsen's figures incorporate viewing from four major streamers: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, and Hulu.)
  • Last week, it was the return of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale that made the news with a No. 2 entry.
