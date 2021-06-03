ModivCare lays out long-term growth targets

Jun. 03, 2021 3:57 PM ETModivCare Inc. (MODV)MODVBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • In a regulatory filing, ModivCare (MODV -0.8%) outlined its long-term outlook for both of its segments: non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) and Personal Care.
  • Revenue growth for NEMT and personal care segments are estimated at mid-single and high-single digits, the company announced today adding that their EBITDA margins could reach 7 – 10% and 10 – 12%, respectively.
  • ModivCare averaged ~7.0% revenue growth in 2017 – 2019 before witnessing a decline of ~9.4% YoY in 2020 amid the pandemic-related impact on NEMT Segment with reduced transportation volumes.
  • However, during the first quarter of 2021, revenue rose ~23.5% YoY primarily due to incremental revenue linked to acquisitions of Simplura and National MedTrans. The improvement was partly offset by the lower trip volume amid the continuing COVID-19 impact on NEMT business, the company said.
