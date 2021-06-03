Generac rated Best Idea in power generation at Guggenehim
Jun. 03, 2021 3:56 PM ETGenerac Holdings Inc. (GNRC), SEDG, RUN, ENPHBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Generac's (GNRC -1.3%) full competitive potential is not appreciate by the market, Guggenheim analysts say in making the stock a Best Idea in power generation, initiating coverage with a Buy recommendation and $420 price target.
- Generac's dealer network and strong brand position the company for success, Guggenheim says.
- The firm also initiates coverage of SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG -3.7%) and Sunrun (RUN -3.9%) with Buy ratings and respective $314 and $56 price targets, while starting Enphase Energy (ENPH -3.6%) at Neutral.
- SolarEdge's much-delayed storage offering should be an asset once the product hits the market, particularly if the company is successful in ramping its internal battery cell supply, analyst Joseph Osha writes.
- Meanwhile, Sunrun is leveraging its size advantage as the residential solar business grows in size and sophistication, Osha says, expecting cash to be returned to shareholders in increasing amounts as the company continues to grow.
- Sunrun is "well positioned to benefit from the inevitable flow from coal energy to solar energy," Investor Trip writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.