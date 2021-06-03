Lululemon EPS beats by $0.25, beats on revenue

  • Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.16 beats by $0.25; GAAP EPS of $1.11 beats by $0.21.
  • Revenue of $1.23B (+88.7% Y/Y) beats by $100M.
  • 2Q21 Guidance: Revenue to be in the range of $1.3B to $1.33B ($1.2B consensus) ; and adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $1.10 to $1.15 ($1.01 consensus).
  • FY21 Guidance: Revenue $5.825B to $5.905B ($5.69B consensus); and adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $6.73 to $6.86 ($6.49 consensus).
  • Shares +3%.
  • Press Release
