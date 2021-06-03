Vincerx Pharma doses first patient in early-stage VIP152 cancer study
- Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) announces that the first patient has been dosed in the company’s Phase 1b study of VIP152 in MYC-driven relapsed or refractory ((R/R)) aggressive lymphomas and advanced solid tumors.
- The ongoing Phase 1b expansion, first-in-human (FIH) study is in patients with advanced cancer and consists of two expansion arms.
- Arm 1 will enroll up to 30 patients with relapsed/refractory aggressive lymphoma, including DLBCL, transformed follicular lymphoma, and blastoid mantle cell lymphoma.
- Arm 2 will enroll up to 40 patients with advanced solid tumors, including patients with ovarian cancer, triple negative breast cancer, castration-resistant neuroendocrine prostate cancer, and any other solid tumor with MYC aberration.