PagerDuty EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue
Jun. 03, 2021
- PagerDuty (NYSE:PD): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.08 beats by $0.01; GAAP EPS of -$0.27 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $63.6M (+27.7% Y/Y) beats by $1.63M.
- GAAP operating loss was $21.2M, or GAAP operating margin of negative 33.4%, compared to a $12.6M GAAP operating loss, or GAAP operating margin of negative 25.3% last year.
- Q2 Outlook: Total revenue of $64.5 million - $66.5 million, representing a growth rate of 27% - 31% year over year. vs. consensus of $63.66M; Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.16 - $0.15 assuming approximately 84 million shares, vs. consensus of -$0.09
FY Outlook: Total revenue of $267.0 million - $272.0 million, representing a growth rate of 25% - 27% year over year, vs. consensus of $267.11M; Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.42 - $0.36 assuming approximately 84 million shares, vs. consensus of -$0.38
- Shares -4%.
