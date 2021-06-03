Sumo Logic dips after guiding wider than expected losses

Jun. 03, 2021 4:14 PM ETSumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO)By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) drops 4% despite Q1 beats after guiding for wider than expected losses in the current quarter and year.
  • Revenue was up 15% Y/Y to $54.2M. Excluding the largest revenue customer, sales were up 18% to $51M.
  • Adjusted loss per share of $0.11 was one cent better than analysts expected.
  • Adjusted gross margin was 75%.
  • Cash and equivalents totaled $143.1M at the end of the quarter.
  • For Q2, Sumo guides for revenue of $56.1-57.1M (consensus: $56.39M) and loss per share of $0.14 vs. the $0.12 loss estimates.
  • The full-year forecast includes revenue of $233-236M (prior: $231-235M; consensus: $234.11M) and loss per share of $0.55-0.57, below the $0.48 loss consensus.
  • Earnings press release.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.