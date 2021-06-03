Sumo Logic dips after guiding wider than expected losses
Jun. 03, 2021
- Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) drops 4% despite Q1 beats after guiding for wider than expected losses in the current quarter and year.
- Revenue was up 15% Y/Y to $54.2M. Excluding the largest revenue customer, sales were up 18% to $51M.
- Adjusted loss per share of $0.11 was one cent better than analysts expected.
- Adjusted gross margin was 75%.
- Cash and equivalents totaled $143.1M at the end of the quarter.
- For Q2, Sumo guides for revenue of $56.1-57.1M (consensus: $56.39M) and loss per share of $0.14 vs. the $0.12 loss estimates.
- The full-year forecast includes revenue of $233-236M (prior: $231-235M; consensus: $234.11M) and loss per share of $0.55-0.57, below the $0.48 loss consensus.
