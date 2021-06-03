Asana EPS beats by $0.07, beats on revenue

Jun. 03, 2021 Asana, Inc. (ASAN)
  • Asana (NYSE:ASAN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.21 beats by $0.07; GAAP EPS of -$0.37 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $76.67M (+60.7% Y/Y) beats by $6.53M.
  • Q2 2022 Outlook:
  • Revenues of $81.0M to $83.0M, representing year over year growth of 56% to 60%, compared to the consensus of $74.07M
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $44.0M to $42.0M
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.27 to $0.26, compared to the consensus of -$0.28
  • Raises FY 2022 Outlook: Asana now expects revenues of $336M to $340M, representing year over year growth of 48% to 50%, vs. previous guidance of $309M - $314M, vs. consensus of $312.17M
  • Shares +6.06%.
  • Press Release
