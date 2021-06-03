Asana EPS beats by $0.07, beats on revenue
Jun. 03, 2021
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.21 beats by $0.07; GAAP EPS of -$0.37 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $76.67M (+60.7% Y/Y) beats by $6.53M.
- Q2 2022 Outlook:
- Revenues of $81.0M to $83.0M, representing year over year growth of 56% to 60%, compared to the consensus of $74.07M
- Non-GAAP operating loss of $44.0M to $42.0M
- Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.27 to $0.26, compared to the consensus of -$0.28
- Raises FY 2022 Outlook: Asana now expects revenues of $336M to $340M, representing year over year growth of 48% to 50%, vs. previous guidance of $309M - $314M, vs. consensus of $312.17M
- Shares +6.06%.
