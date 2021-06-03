Innovative Solutions & Support pops on flat panel display system orders
Jun. 03, 2021 4:16 PM ETInnovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (ISSC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) rallies 10.7% higher after hours after it was contracted by a premier on-line retailer for upgrades to its expanding air carrier operation, and is now retrofitting this operator's Boeing aircraft with their state-of-the-art Cockpit/IP Primary Flight/Navigation Flat Panel Display System.
- "The IS&S system provides greatly enhanced economy for these older aircraft, and also increases their residual values as well as delivering safety benefits to everyday operations. Several notable freight operators have opted into our Cockpit/IP system upgrade for their Boeing fleets," the company states.
- The IS&S retrofit decreases fuel consumption and aircraft weight, leading to operational savings and reduced CO2 emissions; The system also achieves 3 and 10 day MMEL approval.
- Initial orders are for 11 ship sets of the system.