Extended Stay holder plans to vote in favor of Blackstone/Starwood deal
Jun. 03, 2021
- Extended Stay America(NASDAQ:STAY) holder Zimmer Partners plans to vote in favor of sale to Blackstone Real Estate and Starwood Capital after the increased $20.50 offer this week.
- Zimmer Partners owns less than 5% of the company, Dealreporter said, citing interview with Steven Franke,l who's head of real estate at the investment firm.
- At least one shareholder, Tarsadia Capital, has publicly said its still against the deal even after the $1 boost. Dealreporter said other holders still also oppose the transaction.
- Extended Stay rose 1% today.
- Last week, Proxy advisory firm ISS said to vote against Extended Stay $6B sale to Blackstone/Starwood.