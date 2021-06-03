Extended Stay holder plans to vote in favor of Blackstone/Starwood deal

  • Extended Stay America
    Photo by hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images
    Extended Stay America(NASDAQ:STAY) holder Zimmer Partners plans to vote in favor of sale to Blackstone Real Estate and Starwood Capital after the increased $20.50 offer this week.
  • Zimmer Partners owns less than 5% of the company, Dealreporter said, citing interview with Steven Franke,l who's head of real estate at the investment firm.
  • At least one shareholder, Tarsadia Capital, has publicly said its still against the deal even after the $1 boost. Dealreporter said other holders still also oppose the transaction.
  • Extended Stay rose 1% today.
  • Last week, Proxy advisory firm ISS said to vote against Extended Stay $6B sale to Blackstone/Starwood.
