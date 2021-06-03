Science Applications EPS beats by $0.40, beats on revenue

  • Science Applications (NYSE:SAIC): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.94 beats by $0.40; GAAP EPS of $1.38 beats by $0.34.
  • Revenue of $1.88B (+6.8% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
  • Net bookings of $4.2 billion; Book-to-bill ratio of 2.2 for the first quarter.
  • Entered into an agreement to acquire Halfaker and Associates, LLC, for $250 million.
  • Revised 2022 Guidance: Revenue increased from $7.1 billion - $7.3 billion to $7.15 billion - $7.30 billion vs. consensus of $7.24B; Adjusted EBITDA Margin increased from 8.6% to 8.8% to 8.7% to 8.8%; Adjusted Diluted EPS from $6.00 - $6.25 to $6.15 - $6.40 vs. consensus of $6.49; Free Cash Flow from $430 million to $470 million to $430 million to $470 million.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.