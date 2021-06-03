Science Applications EPS beats by $0.40, beats on revenue
Jun. 03, 2021 4:21 PM ETScience Applications International Corporation (SAIC)SAICBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Science Applications (NYSE:SAIC): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.94 beats by $0.40; GAAP EPS of $1.38 beats by $0.34.
- Revenue of $1.88B (+6.8% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
- Net bookings of $4.2 billion; Book-to-bill ratio of 2.2 for the first quarter.
- Entered into an agreement to acquire Halfaker and Associates, LLC, for $250 million.
- Revised 2022 Guidance: Revenue increased from $7.1 billion - $7.3 billion to $7.15 billion - $7.30 billion vs. consensus of $7.24B; Adjusted EBITDA Margin increased from 8.6% to 8.8% to 8.7% to 8.8%; Adjusted Diluted EPS from $6.00 - $6.25 to $6.15 - $6.40 vs. consensus of $6.49; Free Cash Flow from $430 million to $470 million to $430 million to $470 million.
- Press Release