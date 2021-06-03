Chatham Lodging RevPAR recovers in May as leisure travel rebounds
Jun. 03, 2021 4:24 PM ETChatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)CLDTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Chatham Lodging Trust's (NYSE:CLDT) RevPAR in May more than doubled since December, said President and CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher in a statement.
- CLDT shares gain 0.7% in after-hours trading.
- May RevPAR of $88 for comparable hotels increased 17% from $75 in April.
- The comparable hotel occupancy rate in May improved to 70% from 65% in April and 46% in January.
- "Leisure travel continues to lead the lodging recovery, and our northeastern leisure markets in New Hampshire and Maine are poised for strong summers after being shut down for half of the 2020 summer season," Fisher said.
- Hotel EBITDA margin in April of 27% increased from 22% in March and 2% in January.
- Gross operating profit in April grew to $5.8M from $4.8M in March and $2.1M in January.
