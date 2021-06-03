PyroGenesis says 'major iron ore producer' seeks cost estimate
Jun. 03, 2021 4:25 PM ETPyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- PyroGenesis Canada (PYR +22.2%) shares skyrocketed in the final hour of regular trading after saying it received a request for a cost estimate for 36 plasma torches from "a multi-billion-dollar international producer of iron ore pellets, one of the largest in the industry."
- PyroGenesis, which makes environmentally friendly plasma waste-to-energy systems, says it has the process patent to replace fossil fuel burners with plasma torches in the iron ore pelletization industry.
- "Thirty-six is too exact a number to be random," says PyroGenesis Chairman and CEO Peter Pascali.
- "PyroGenesis' proprietary thermal plasma technology, processes and products with strong patent protection should keep imitators at bay," Debra Fiakas writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.