The Cooper Companies EPS beats by $0.29, beats on revenue
Jun. 03, 2021 4:25 PM ETThe Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.38 beats by $0.29; GAAP EPS of $2.36 misses by $0.14.
- Revenue of $719.5M (+37.1% Y/Y) beats by $27.87M.
- CooperVision revenue up 30% to $522.6 million, and CooperSurgical revenue up 60% to $196.9 million.
- Non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 68%, up from 66% last year driven primarily by favorable product mix and currency.
- Non-GAAP basis, operating margin was 27%, up from 17% last year driven by higher gross margin and operating expense leverage.
- 2021 Guidance: Total revenue $2,855- $2,885 million vs. consensus of $2.83B (14% to 15% constant currency); CVI revenue $2,110 - $2,130 million (11% to 12% constant currency); CSI revenue $745 - $755 million (25% to 27% constant currency); Non-GAAP diluted EPS $13.20 - $13.40 vs. consensus of $13.04.
