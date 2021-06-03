The Cooper Companies EPS beats by $0.29, beats on revenue

Jun. 03, 2021 4:25 PM ETThe Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.38 beats by $0.29; GAAP EPS of $2.36 misses by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $719.5M (+37.1% Y/Y) beats by $27.87M.
  • CooperVision revenue up 30% to $522.6 million, and CooperSurgical revenue up 60% to $196.9 million.
  • Non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 68%, up from 66% last year driven primarily by favorable product mix and currency.
  • Non-GAAP basis, operating margin was 27%, up from 17% last year driven by higher gross margin and operating expense leverage.
  • 2021 Guidance: Total revenue $2,855- $2,885 million vs. consensus of $2.83B (14% to 15% constant currency); CVI revenue $2,110 - $2,130 million (11% to 12% constant currency); CSI revenue $745 - $755 million (25% to 27% constant currency); Non-GAAP diluted EPS $13.20 - $13.40 vs. consensus of $13.04.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.