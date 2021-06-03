Quanex Building Products EPS beats by $0.13, beats on revenue
Jun. 03, 2021 4:26 PM ETQuanex Building Products Corporation (NX)NXBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43 beats by $0.13; GAAP EPS of $0.43 beats by $0.14.
- Revenue of $270.36M (+44.2% Y/Y) beats by $39.96M.
- "In summary, on a consolidated basis, we now believe we can achieve net sales of approximately $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion, which we expect will generate approximately $125 million to $130 million in Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2021,” says President and CEO George Wilson. It compares to the full-year revenue consensus of 955.98M.
- Shares -2%.
