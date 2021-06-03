Quanex Building Products EPS beats by $0.13, beats on revenue

  • Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43 beats by $0.13; GAAP EPS of $0.43 beats by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $270.36M (+44.2% Y/Y) beats by $39.96M.
  • "In summary, on a consolidated basis, we now believe we can achieve net sales of approximately $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion, which we expect will generate approximately $125 million to $130 million in Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2021,” says President and CEO George Wilson. It compares to the full-year revenue consensus of 955.98M.
  • Shares -2%.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.