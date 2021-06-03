Broadcom beats on top and bottom lines, guides to strong revenue gains

  • Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) stock isn't moving much, up 0.3% postmarket, after posting fiscal second-quarter earnings that fairly easily beat consensus expectations, with a double-digit revenue gain, and held some upbeat revenue guidance for the current quarter.
  • Consolidated revenue rose 15% to $6.61B.
  • Meanwhile, operating profit rose 25%, and net income jumped 28% to $2.98B.
  • "Due to the strength in demand for semiconductors across our multiple end markets, we delivered 20% year-over-year increase in semiconductor revenue," says President/CEO Hock Tan. "Our third quarter outlook projects this year-over-year growth to sustain, as we continue to see strong demand from service providers and hypercloud."
  • Revenue by segment: Semiconductor Solutions, $4.82B (up 20%); Infrastructure software, $1.79B (up 4%)..
  • Cash from operations was $3.57B; free cash flow was $3.44B after capital expenditures of $126M. Cash and equivalents at quarter-end were $9.52B, down from last quarter's $9.55B.
  • Meanwhile it guided to an above-expectations 16% gain in revenues for fiscal third quarter, to $6.75B.
  • Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.
