ChargePoint rallies after strong outlook amid hot EV demand
Jun. 03, 2021 4:42 PM ETChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor7 Comments
- ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) reports a record number of customer additions in Q1 to bring its total to more than 5.5K.
- The company says the electrification of mobility continues with over 2.3M EVs expected to be sold in the U.S. and Europe in 2021. Chargepoint expects an acceleration in its business as EV penetration increases and economies in its key markets reopen.
- The company says its strong balance sheet and capital light business model position it well for the EV boom.
- CHPT is up 2.22% in after hours trading to hours to $26.82. The 52-week trading range is $9.75 to $49.48.
