Science Applications to acquire health IT company, Halfaker for $250M
Jun. 03, 2021 5:00 PM ETScience Applications International Corporation (SAIC)SAICBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) trades 4.6% higher after hours it announced to acquire federal health technology company Halfaker and Associates for $250M for bolstering its digital transformation portfolio.
- The company expects to fund the deal through cash on hand and incremental debt.
- Arlington, Va.-based Halfaker provides digital services to federal agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense, among others.
- The company expects the deal to strengthen its digital transformation portfolio in areas such as DevSecOps, digital engineering, automation and process improvement.
- SAIC expects the transaction to be accretive to its revenue growth rate, adj. EPS and free cash flow in FY22.
- The transaction is expected to close by the end of SAIC's FQ2, ending July 30, subject to closing conditions.
- Source: Press Release