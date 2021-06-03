Science Applications to acquire health IT company, Halfaker for $250M

  • Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) trades 4.6% higher after hours it announced to acquire federal health technology company Halfaker and Associates for $250M for bolstering its digital transformation portfolio.
  • The company expects to fund the deal through cash on hand and incremental debt.
  • Arlington, Va.-based Halfaker provides digital services to federal agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense, among others.
  • The company expects the deal to strengthen its digital transformation portfolio in areas such as DevSecOps, digital engineering, automation and process improvement.
  • SAIC expects the transaction to be accretive to its revenue growth rate, adj. EPS and free cash flow in FY22.
  • The transaction is expected to close by the end of SAIC's FQ2, ending July 30, subject to closing conditions.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.