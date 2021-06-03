Xenia Hotels occupancy inches up in May, expects leisure travel rising in summer

Jun. 03, 2021 5:14 PM ETXenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR)XHRBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
  • In a business and operations update, Xenia Hotels & Resorts' (NYSE:XHR) same-property portfolio occupancy rate of 50% in May edges up from 48.9% in April.
  • Chairman and CEO Marcel Verbaas says, "We anticipate continued strong leisure business throughout the summer and are optimistic about meaningful improvement from the corporate and group segments this fall."
  • All 35 of its hotels and resorts are open and operating, after the Hyatt Regency Portland at the Oregon Convention Center recommenced operations on May 24, 2021.
  • As per the balance sheet update, it recently issued $500M in senior notes and it repaid a total of $369.9M in debt.
  • It increased capacity for capital expenditures in 2022 while expanding the availability under the ATM program to $200M.
  • Previously (May 25), Xenia receives an upgrade to outperform from BMO.
