Meredith is said to have received higher bid from Standard General for broadcast assets before revised Gray deal
Jun. 03, 2021 5:12 PM ETGray Television, Inc. (GTN), SBGI, APO, TGNATGNA, SBGI, APO, GTNBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Meredith Corp. (NYSE:MDP) is said to have received a higher bid from Standard General for its Local Media Group before it agreed to increased deal with Gray Television.
- Standard General was bidding with a group include Apollo Global (NYSE:APO) and Sinclair Broadcast (NASDAQ:SBGI), according to a Dealreporter story, which cited sources familiar. It appears that Standard General is unlikely to reengage with Meredith.
- Standard General's bid was valued around $3B, above the $2.83b Gray Television deal announced today, according to the report. Meredith decided to stick with the Gray transaction due to timing and regulatory risk.
- Meredith rose 7.06% today.
- Last month, Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) fell partly after Gray Television announced Meredith TV deal. Separately, Tegna prevailed in its proxy fight against Standard General, with all 12 of the company's nominees re-elected to board seats.