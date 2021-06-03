Cboe Global Markets May options volume rises 2.6 % from April

Jun. 03, 2021 5:17 PM ETCboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)CBOEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) options total volume in May of 220.1M contracts rose 2.6% M/M and 15% Y/Y, while total average daily volume of 11.0M, up 7.7% from April and 15% from May 2020.
  • Futures volume in May of 5.33M contracts increased 28% M/M and 99% Y/Y; total ADV of 266K contracts rose 34% from April.
  • U.S. equities total volume of 31.17B increased 1.3% from April and fell 18% from May 2020; total ADV of 1.56B rose 6.3% from April.
  • European equities total average daily notional volume of €7.22B fell 6.2% M/M and rose 28% Y/Y.
  • Global FX total ADNV of $32.8B increased 5.8% M/M and 4.6% Y/Y.
  • In April, Cboe reaffirmed 2021 guidance after Q1 earnings and revenue beat consensus
