Apollo Funds to acquire industrial staffing company EmployBridge

Jun. 03, 2021 5:51 PM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)APOBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) said Apollo Funds is acquiring industrial staffing company EmployBridge.
  • Terms of the transaction — which is expected to be completed by July — were not disclosed.
  • Robert Kalsow-Ramos, private equity partner at Apollo, said the company plans to grow the EmployBridge platform through investments in technology and the associate experience, and continue to introduce new engagement models.
  • Royal Bank of Canada, Wells Fargo, Credit Suisse, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Macquarie Capital and Mizuho Bank are providing financing for the transaction.
  • Source: Press Release
